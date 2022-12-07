Market Analysts see Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] gaining to $26. Time to buy?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE: HLF] slipped around -4.45 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $13.06 at the close of the session, down -25.41%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Herbalife Nutrition Announces Proposed Offering of $250 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Notes.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) (the “Company”) today announced that it intends, subject to market and other conditions, to offer $250 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2028 (the “Convertible Notes”) in a private offering to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). In addition, the Company expects to grant the initial purchasers of the Convertible Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Convertible Notes are first issued, up to an additional $37.5 million principal amount of Convertible Notes.

Final terms of the Convertible Notes, including the initial conversion price, interest rate and certain other terms of the Convertible Notes will be determined at the time of pricing. The Convertible Notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of the Company, and are expected to pay interest semiannually. Upon conversion, the Convertible Notes will be settled in cash and, if applicable, the Company’s common shares, based on a conversion rate to be determined at the pricing of the Convertible Notes. The Convertible Notes will mature on June 15, 2028, unless redeemed, repurchased or converted in accordance with their terms prior to such date. Prior to March 15, 2028, the Convertible Notes will be convertible only upon the occurrence of certain events and during certain periods, and thereafter, at any time until the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock is now -68.09% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HLF Stock saw the intraday high of $16.18 and lowest of $12.89 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 45.80, which means current price is +1.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, HLF reached a trading volume of 12632340 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLF shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $26, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on HLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has HLF stock performed recently?

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.37. With this latest performance, HLF shares dropped by -19.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.05 for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.96, while it was recorded at 16.62 for the last single week of trading, and 24.71 for the last 200 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.59 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. go to -0.50%.

Insider trade positions for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [HLF]

There are presently around $1,282 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,065,944, which is approximately 8.747% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; ROUTE ONE INVESTMENT COMPANY, L.P., holding 10,845,794 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.65 million in HLF stocks shares; and WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, currently with $130.38 million in HLF stock with ownership of nearly -0.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. [NYSE:HLF] by around 8,503,703 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,853,720 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 78,783,765 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,141,188 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,352,122 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 1,962,010 shares during the same period.