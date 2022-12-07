Market Analysts see Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price plunged by -1.80 percent to reach at -$0.69. The company report on December 5, 2022 that CONAGRA BRANDS ANNOUNCES DETAILS OF FISCAL 2023 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE, WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) will host a webcast and conference call to review its fiscal 2023 second quarter results on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. ET. The company’s news release will be issued at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on conagrabrands.com/investor-relations under Events & Presentations. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 for participants in the U.S. and 1-412-902-6506 for all other participants and using passcode 8026468. Please dial in 10 to 15 minutes prior to the call start time. Following the company’s remarks, the conference call will include a question-and-answer session with the investment community.

A sum of 4374099 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.55M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $37.99 and dropped to a low of $37.365 until finishing in the latest session at $37.56.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.83. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $37.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $35 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 67.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.62. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 4.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.91 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.24, while it was recorded at 37.95 for the last single week of trading, and 34.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.80 and a Gross Margin at +24.48. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.70.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.98.

Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CAG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 6.20%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,928 million, or 84.10% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 56,457,547, which is approximately 1.147% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,005,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in CAG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.03 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly -1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 416 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 16,894,117 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 27,441,277 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 353,106,593 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,441,987 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,688,027 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 4,451,542 shares during the same period.