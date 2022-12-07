Market Analysts see BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE: BWA] loss -2.17% on the last trading session, reaching $41.00 price per share at the time. The company report on December 2, 2022 that BorgWarner Acquires Drivetek AG.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Strengthens specialty power electronics capabilities.

BorgWarner Inc. represents 234.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.60 billion with the latest information. BWA stock price has been found in the range of $40.64 to $43.1625.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, BWA reached a trading volume of 4223212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BWA shares is $46.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BWA stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for BorgWarner Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $43 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2022, representing the official price target for BorgWarner Inc. stock. On September 20, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BWA shares from 65 to 47.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BorgWarner Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BWA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for BWA in the course of the last twelve months was 17.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for BWA stock

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.22. With this latest performance, BWA shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BWA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.76 for BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.49, while it was recorded at 42.15 for the last single week of trading, and 37.47 for the last 200 days.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

BorgWarner Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BWA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BorgWarner Inc. go to 19.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at BorgWarner Inc. [BWA]

There are presently around $8,957 million, or 97.30% of BWA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BWA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,413,371, which is approximately -0.231% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,207,870 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $746.52 million in BWA stocks shares; and HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P, currently with $477.28 million in BWA stock with ownership of nearly -0.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BorgWarner Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in BorgWarner Inc. [NYSE:BWA] by around 12,419,416 shares. Additionally, 289 investors decreased positions by around 14,254,132 shares, while 89 investors held positions by with 191,784,381 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 218,457,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BWA stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,550,780 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,493,570 shares during the same period.