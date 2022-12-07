Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] moved down -0.95: Why It’s Important

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LNTH] slipped around -0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $55.48 at the close of the session, down -0.95%. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Offering of $500 Million Convertible Senior Notes due 2027.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of the Company. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., a direct wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.625% per year, payable semi-annually in arrears on June 15 and December 15 of each year, beginning on June 15, 2023, and will mature on December 15, 2027, unless earlier redeemed, repurchased or converted. The initial conversion rate for the Notes is 12.5291 shares of the Company’s common stock per $1,000 in principal amount of Notes (which is equivalent to an initial conversion price of approximately $79.81 per share of the Company’s common stock, representing an initial conversion premium of approximately 42.5% above the closing price of $56.01 per share of the Company’s common stock on December 5, 2022). Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding September 15, 2027, the Notes may be converted at the option of the holders only upon occurrence of specified events and during certain periods, and thereafter until the close of business on the business day immediately preceding the maturity date, the Notes may be converted at any time. The Company will satisfy any conversion by paying cash up to the aggregate principal amount of the Notes to be converted and by paying or delivering, as the case may be, cash, shares of the Company’s common stock, or a combination of cash and shares of the Company’s common stock, at its election, in respect of the remainder, if any, of its conversion obligation in excess of the aggregate principal amount of the Notes being converted. The Company may redeem for cash all or any portion of the Notes, at its option, on or after December 22, 2025 if the closing sale price per share of the Company’s common stock exceeds 130% of the conversion price of the Notes for a specified period of time. The redemption price will be equal to 100% of the principal amount of the Notes to be redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to, but excluding, the redemption date.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock is now 92.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LNTH Stock saw the intraday high of $57.3262 and lowest of $54.845 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.47, which means current price is +135.98% above from all time high which was touched on 09/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, LNTH reached a trading volume of 5789866 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LNTH shares is $102.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LNTH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Lantheus Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $91, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on LNTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lantheus Holdings Inc. is set at 3.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for LNTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for LNTH in the course of the last twelve months was 22.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has LNTH stock performed recently?

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.52. With this latest performance, LNTH shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 108.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LNTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.83 for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.47, while it was recorded at 59.22 for the last single week of trading, and 65.82 for the last 200 days.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.87 and a Gross Margin at +44.14. Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.22.

Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LNTH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lantheus Holdings Inc. go to 37.73%.

Insider trade positions for Lantheus Holdings Inc. [LNTH]

There are presently around $3,737 million, or 99.98% of LNTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LNTH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,831,691, which is approximately 0.842% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,765,120 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $430.81 million in LNTH stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $150.02 million in LNTH stock with ownership of nearly 2826.514% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lantheus Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 205 institutional holders increased their position in Lantheus Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:LNTH] by around 10,743,374 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 10,831,809 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 45,781,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,356,408 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LNTH stock had 75 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,770,746 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 3,054,945 shares during the same period.