Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] is 3.08% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: JWSM] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $10.07 during the day while it closed the day at $10.05.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation stock has also gained 0.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JWSM stock has inclined by 1.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.13% and gained 3.08% year-on date.

The market cap for JWSM stock reached $1.30 billion, with 129.38 million shares outstanding and 103.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 682.21K shares, JWSM reached a trading volume of 4644573 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

JWSM stock trade performance evaluation

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, JWSM shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JWSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.59 for Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.99, while it was recorded at 10.05 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [JWSM]: Insider Ownership positions

40 institutional holders increased their position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:JWSM] by around 16,712,929 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 15,900,711 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 63,772,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,385,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JWSM stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,170,322 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 8,679,466 shares during the same period.