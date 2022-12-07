For Newell Brands Inc. [NWL], Analyst sees a drop to $11. What next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.27% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.93%. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Newell Brands Elects Stephanie Stahl to Board of Directors.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced that Stephanie Stahl has been elected to the Board of Directors, effective January 1, 2023. With the appointment of Ms. Stahl, the size of the company’s Board will increase from ten members to eleven.

“We are delighted to welcome Stephanie, a dynamic business leader with a proven track record of success, to Newell Brands’ Board of Directors,” said Patrick Campbell, Chairman. “We are confident that her extensive experience and expertise in marketing, strategic planning and execution, brand building, as well as sustainability, will further strengthen our Board and help us execute on our strategic agenda. We look forward to leveraging Stephanie’s insights and leadership to continue to position the company for sustainable and profitable growth, while driving value creation for all stakeholders and serving as a force for good.”.

Over the last 12 months, NWL stock dropped by -43.05%. The one-year Newell Brands Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.17. The average equity rating for NWL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.21 billion, with 413.60 million shares outstanding and 411.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, NWL stock reached a trading volume of 5185085 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $17.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NWL stock. On August 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for NWL shares from 23 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.56.

NWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.93. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -2.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.61 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.88, while it was recorded at 12.83 for the last single week of trading, and 18.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Newell Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

NWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to -6.70%.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,898 million, or 94.80% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 56,524,457, which is approximately 2.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,410,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $553.48 million in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $496.67 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 3.687% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 274 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 21,279,447 shares. Additionally, 256 investors decreased positions by around 17,422,911 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 345,442,229 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,144,587 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,694,676 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 7,745,313 shares during the same period.