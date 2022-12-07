For Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED], Analyst sees a rise to $9. What next?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE: BNED] plunged by -$0.7 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.40 during the day while it closed the day at $1.85. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Barnes & Noble Education Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

BNC’s First Day® Inclusive and Equitable Access Programs Revenue Grew 49% in the Second Quarter as Consolidated Revenue Declines 1.6%.

First Day® Complete Revenue Grew 97% in the Second Quarter; First Day Complete Model Adopted by 111 Campus Stores for the Fall 2022 Term, Representing Undergraduate Student Enrollment of Over 545,000, up 85% from the Prior Year.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock has also loss -22.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNED stock has declined by -33.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.50% and lost -72.83% year-on date.

The market cap for BNED stock reached $91.39 million, with 52.17 million shares outstanding and 39.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 179.86K shares, BNED reached a trading volume of 4644398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNED shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price from $2.50 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

BNED stock trade performance evaluation

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.92. With this latest performance, BNED shares dropped by -39.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.07 for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.64, while it was recorded at 2.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.99 for the last 200 days.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNED. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. go to 20.00%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [BNED]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $43 million, or 52.20% of BNED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNED stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 2,404,849, which is approximately -11.196% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,360,813 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.37 million in BNED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.22 million in BNED stock with ownership of nearly 5.829% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Barnes & Noble Education Inc. [NYSE:BNED] by around 2,627,473 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 3,425,237 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 17,068,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,120,942 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNED stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 551,301 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 710,849 shares during the same period.