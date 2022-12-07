EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] gain 48.91% so far this year. What now?

EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE: EOG] plunged by -$6.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $135.25 during the day while it closed the day at $127.79. The company report on November 9, 2022 that EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference.

EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities Global Energy Conference at 7:45 a.m. Central time (8:45 a.m. Eastern time) on Thursday, November 17. Kenneth W. Boedeker, Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

EOG Resources Inc. stock has also loss -9.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EOG stock has inclined by 10.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.13% and gained 48.91% year-on date.

The market cap for EOG stock reached $75.91 billion, with 587.39 million shares outstanding and 584.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.69M shares, EOG reached a trading volume of 5029796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EOG shares is $157.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for EOG Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 25, 2022, representing the official price target for EOG Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $149 to $147, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on EOG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EOG Resources Inc. is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for EOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for EOG in the course of the last twelve months was 14.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EOG stock trade performance evaluation

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.55. With this latest performance, EOG shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.37 for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.24, while it was recorded at 136.67 for the last single week of trading, and 121.89 for the last 200 days.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.93 and a Gross Margin at +44.80. EOG Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.58.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.60.

EOG Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for EOG Resources Inc. [EOG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for EOG Resources Inc. go to 10.55%.

EOG Resources Inc. [EOG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $65,973 million, or 89.00% of EOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,571,626, which is approximately 1.102% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,051,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 billion in EOG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.36 billion in EOG stock with ownership of nearly -3.75% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EOG Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 654 institutional holders increased their position in EOG Resources Inc. [NYSE:EOG] by around 31,517,595 shares. Additionally, 588 investors decreased positions by around 32,918,418 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 451,827,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 516,263,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EOG stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,225,983 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 2,866,770 shares during the same period.