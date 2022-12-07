Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell -17.48% so far this year. What now?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] loss -5.61% on the last trading session, reaching $11.61 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Clover’s Vaccine Candidate Reduced Household Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in Study Published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

— The study, a collaboration between Clover and the International Vaccine Institute, showed that a household contact was 84% less likely to get a SARS-CoV-2 infection when the infected household member had received SCB-2019 (CpG 1018/Alum) compared to placebo –.

— Results indicate that vaccination with SCB-2019 can potentially help control the spread of SARS-CoV-2 within communities through the reduction of transmission to household contacts and through previously demonstrated efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 –.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation represents 127.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.46 billion with the latest information. DVAX stock price has been found in the range of $11.20 to $12.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.79M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 6573048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DVAX shares is $23.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DVAX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on DVAX stock. On August 07, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for DVAX shares from 14 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DVAX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.40.

Trading performance analysis for DVAX stock

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.27. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.70, while it was recorded at 12.32 for the last single week of trading, and 11.75 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.43 and a Gross Margin at +60.28. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.36.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $1,350 million, or 92.70% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,505,288, which is approximately -0.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 12,615,363 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.46 million in DVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $119.28 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly 19.06% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 10,167,822 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,618,621 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 94,508,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,295,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,981,020 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 198,464 shares during the same period.