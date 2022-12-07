Dow Inc. [DOW] Revenue clocked in at $59.41 billion, down -10.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] loss -0.39% on the last trading session, reaching $51.05 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that DOW Receives 2022 Organization of the Year Award From Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Six Dow employees also receive SASE recognition awards.

DOW (NYSE:DOW) has been named 2022 Organization of the Year by the Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE) for its contributions to science and engineering and its commitment to ensuring that inclusion, diversity and equity are a business imperative.

Dow Inc. represents 714.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $35.59 billion with the latest information. DOW stock price has been found in the range of $50.57 to $51.865.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.06M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 4373318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $49.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $71 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $60 to $47, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 4.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 4.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.58 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.94, while it was recorded at 51.18 for the last single week of trading, and 55.72 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -7.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $23,376 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,747,736, which is approximately -0.532% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,414,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.32 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.89 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

676 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 27,619,547 shares. Additionally, 724 investors decreased positions by around 49,225,682 shares, while 233 investors held positions by with 381,052,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,898,039 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,006,752 shares, while 183 institutional investors sold positions of 5,582,820 shares during the same period.