Cowen lifts Sea Limited [SE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Sea Limited [NYSE: SE] traded at a low on 12/05/22, posting a -3.84 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.02. The company report on November 15, 2022 that Sea Limited Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) (“Sea” or the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“Given the significant uncertainties in the macro environment, we have entirely shifted our mindset and focus from growth to achieving self-sufficiency and profitability as soon as possible, without relying on any external funding,” said Forrest Li, Sea’s Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6000969 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sea Limited stands at 6.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.72%.

The market cap for SE stock reached $26.77 billion, with 558.46 million shares outstanding and 253.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, SE reached a trading volume of 6000969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Sea Limited [SE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SE shares is $94.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Sea Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $85 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on November 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Sea Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sea Limited is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for SE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SE in the course of the last twelve months was 128.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has SE stock performed recently?

Sea Limited [SE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.42. With this latest performance, SE shares gained by 28.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for Sea Limited [SE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.27, while it was recorded at 58.84 for the last single week of trading, and 77.25 for the last 200 days.

Sea Limited [SE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sea Limited [SE] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.79 and a Gross Margin at +38.32. Sea Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.56.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.02.

Sea Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for Sea Limited [SE]

There are presently around $18,718 million, or 80.20% of SE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 32,075,551, which is approximately 714.907% of the company’s market cap and around 14.27% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,328,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in SE stocks shares; and SANDS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.15 billion in SE stock with ownership of nearly -4.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sea Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Sea Limited [NYSE:SE] by around 53,260,633 shares. Additionally, 302 investors decreased positions by around 32,100,795 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 231,785,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,147,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SE stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,882,997 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 8,483,306 shares during the same period.