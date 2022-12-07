Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] is -90.70% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] loss -13.55% on the last trading session, reaching $0.25 price per share at the time. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Clovis Oncology Presents Data from TRITON3 Phase 3 Trial of Rubraca® (rucaparib) at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat.

Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) today announced the presentation of data from the TRITON3 Phase 3 trial in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer with BRCA or ATM mutations. The presentation titled, “TRITON3: A Phase 3 Study of Rucaparib vs. Physician’s Choice of Therapy in mCRPC Associated with Homologous Recombination Deficiency (HRD)” is being presented by Alan H. Bryce, MD, chair of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at the Mayo Clinic and co-principal investigator of the TRITON3 trial during the session titled, “Novel Clinical Trial Updates” at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation (PCF) Scientific Retreat.

Clovis Oncology Inc. represents 144.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $38.24 million with the latest information. CLVS stock price has been found in the range of $0.237 to $0.291.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.08M shares, CLVS reached a trading volume of 4690818 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $29 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

Trading performance analysis for CLVS stock

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.72. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -72.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.85 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7995, while it was recorded at 0.3155 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3677 for the last 200 days.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -148.09 and a Gross Margin at +73.90. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -177.82.

Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]

There are presently around $9 million, or 25.90% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,206,509, which is approximately -9.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, holding 4,473,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly -14.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 3,859,291 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 10,578,670 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 21,365,375 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,803,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,648,719 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,691,073 shares during the same period.