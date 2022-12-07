Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $53

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: CFG] closed the trading session at $39.32 on 12/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $38.82, while the highest price level was $39.90. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Citizens Financial Group Named Bank of the Year for 2022 by The Banker.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Growth strategy, focus on customer experience among areas cited.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) has been named Bank of the Year 2022 for the U.S. by The Banker, an outlet of The Financial Times, as part of the magazine’s annual global banking awards.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.78 percent and weekly performance of -5.91 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.99 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, CFG reached to a volume of 4906958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFG shares is $44.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $54, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CFG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Citizens Financial Group Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CFG in the course of the last twelve months was 6.86.

CFG stock trade performance evaluation

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.91. With this latest performance, CFG shares dropped by -1.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.61, while it was recorded at 40.97 for the last single week of trading, and 39.91 for the last 200 days.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.18. Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.86.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Citizens Financial Group Inc. go to 2.05%.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. [CFG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $17,502 million, or 92.00% of CFG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 57,764,211, which is approximately 0.871% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,431,255 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.86 billion in CFG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.03 billion in CFG stock with ownership of nearly 5.017% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Citizens Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 373 institutional holders increased their position in Citizens Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:CFG] by around 29,426,256 shares. Additionally, 338 investors decreased positions by around 28,250,062 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 387,437,380 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 445,113,698 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFG stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,904,639 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 2,182,083 shares during the same period.