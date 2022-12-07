Canaccord Genuity lifts Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ: SFIX] loss -8.93% on the last trading session, reaching $3.67 price per share at the time. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Stitch Fix Announces First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

Stitch Fix CEO Elizabeth Spaulding said, “This quarter we made meaningful progress on our transformation journey despite a difficult macro environment. Through diligent cost savings and efficiencies we beat our adjusted EBITDA expectations for Q1 and have improved our adjusted EBITDA guidance for FY23. By enhancing our client experience, rightsizing our cost structure, evolving our marketing and deepening our differentiators of fit, discovery, and human relationships, we are positioning ourselves well to achieve profitability in the near term and a return to growth in the future.”.

Stitch Fix Inc. represents 108.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $409.90 million with the latest information. SFIX stock price has been found in the range of $3.55 to $4.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, SFIX reached a trading volume of 4233859 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFIX shares is $5.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFIX stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Stitch Fix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MKM Partners raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Stitch Fix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Underweight rating on SFIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stitch Fix Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFIX in the course of the last twelve months was 45.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SFIX stock

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.93. With this latest performance, SFIX shares dropped by -4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.06 for Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.89, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.85 for the last 200 days.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Stitch Fix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stitch Fix Inc. go to 29.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stitch Fix Inc. [SFIX]

There are presently around $281 million, or 90.20% of SFIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFIX stocks are: WORKING CAPITAL ADVISORS (UK) LTD. with ownership of 11,979,753, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,461,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.38 million in SFIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.46 million in SFIX stock with ownership of nearly 2.433% of the company’s market capitalization.

86 institutional holders increased their position in Stitch Fix Inc. [NASDAQ:SFIX] by around 14,815,856 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 13,738,176 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 48,138,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,692,345 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFIX stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,114,452 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 5,716,880 shares during the same period.