Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Revenue clocked in at $1.35 billion, down -0.14% YTD: What’s Next?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $21.78 on 12/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $21.65, while the highest price level was $22.67. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Cameco Produces First Packaged Pounds Following McArthur River/Key Lake Restart.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ) announced that the first pounds of uranium ore from the McArthur River mine have now been milled and packaged at the Key Lake mill, marking the achievement of initial production as these facilities transition back into normal operations.

“McArthur River and Key Lake are among the best and most prolific uranium assets on the planet, and after building homes for these pounds in our long-term contract portfolio, we are delighted to have them back in production,” said Cameco president and CEO Tim Gitzel. “Market conditions have continued to strengthen since we announced their planned restart, with growing geopolitical uncertainty adding to energy security concerns worldwide, and the ongoing global emphasis on decarbonization and electrification only gaining momentum.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -0.14 percent and weekly performance of -6.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 5453414 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $33.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CCJ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 90.81 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.56. With this latest performance, CCJ shares dropped by -4.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.27, while it was recorded at 23.27 for the last single week of trading, and 25.18 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,164 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD. with ownership of 14,570,731, which is approximately 1.768% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,470,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $293.38 million in CCJ stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $257.59 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly -18.694% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 25,637,426 shares. Additionally, 198 investors decreased positions by around 28,533,959 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 182,934,088 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,105,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,953,131 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 3,258,462 shares during the same period.