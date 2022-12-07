Boxed Inc. [BOXD] Revenue clocked in at $176.99 million, down -97.08% YTD: What’s Next?

Boxed Inc. [NYSE: BOXD] gained 2.17% or 0.01 points to close at $0.40 with a heavy trading volume of 12273724 shares. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Boxed, Inc. to Participate in the UBS Global TMT Conference.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the “Events & Presentations” section of Boxed’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com/overview/.

It opened the trading session at $0.3999, the shares rose to $0.5206 and dropped to $0.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOXD points out that the company has recorded -88.79% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 823.02K shares, BOXD reached to a volume of 12273724 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boxed Inc. [BOXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXD shares is $2.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Boxed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Boxed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxed Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16.

Trading performance analysis for BOXD stock

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.04. With this latest performance, BOXD shares dropped by -33.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.95 for Boxed Inc. [BOXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6363, while it was recorded at 0.4027 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3523 for the last 200 days.

Boxed Inc. [BOXD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxed Inc. [BOXD] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.45. Boxed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.26.

Boxed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boxed Inc. [BOXD]

There are presently around $9 million, or 32.70% of BOXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXD stocks are: HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,004,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,825,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 million in BOXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.15 million in BOXD stock with ownership of nearly 168.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Boxed Inc. [NYSE:BOXD] by around 6,863,813 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 6,226,109 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,500,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,590,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 564,351 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,813 shares during the same period.