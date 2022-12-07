BofA Securities lifts Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] price plunged by 0.00 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on December 2, 2022 that QVC and HSN Bring Livestream Video Shopping to Pluto TV.

vCommerce leaders are the only livestream shopping channels on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service.

QVC® and HSN®, world leaders in video commerce (“vCommerce”), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms, have launched on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service. QVC and HSN are joining Pluto TV in the U.S. as the only livestream shopping channels on the service. QVC and HSN are part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

A sum of 5674806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.63M shares. Qurate Retail Inc. shares reached a high of $2.205 and dropped to a low of $2.12 until finishing in the latest session at $2.16.

The one-year QRTEA stock forecast points to a potential downside of -13.68. The average equity rating for QRTEA stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

QRTEA Stock Performance Analysis:

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.37. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 21.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.82 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.14, while it was recorded at 2.27 for the last single week of trading, and 3.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Qurate Retail Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

QRTEA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $684 million, or 85.80% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 49,354,711, which is approximately -0.697% of the company’s market cap and around 8.94% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,355,412 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.21 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $54.47 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 1.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Qurate Retail Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 29,585,410 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 40,509,756 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 246,404,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,499,871 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,918,729 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 7,414,578 shares during the same period.