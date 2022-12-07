Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Stock trading around $5.52 per share: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] loss -7.23% on the last trading session, reaching $5.52 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Ballard announces order from Solaris for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines to power buses in Poland.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP), (TSX: BLDP) today announced a purchase order from repeat customer Solaris Bus & Coach sp. z o.o. (“Solaris”; www.solarisbus.com), a leading European bus manufacturer, for 25 hydrogen fuel cell engines.

The 70kW fuel cells will be installed in Solaris’ Urbino 12 hydrogen buses for deployment to Polish public transport operator MPK Poznań and are expected to be delivered in the second half of 2023.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. represents 298.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.62 billion with the latest information. BLDP stock price has been found in the range of $5.43 to $5.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.34M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 4138749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BLDP shares is $9.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, BLDP shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.71 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 6.01 for the last single week of trading, and 7.76 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.64 and a Gross Margin at +7.84. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.36.

Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.40.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $461 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,604,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47.5 million in BLDP stocks shares; and ROBECO SCHWEIZ AG, currently with $29.36 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 9,362,349 shares. Additionally, 101 investors decreased positions by around 12,299,694 shares, while 64 investors held positions by with 61,866,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 83,528,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 517,193 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,411,981 shares during the same period.