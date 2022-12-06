why Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.72

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.27% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.09%. The company report on November 8, 2022 that Marathon Digital Holdings Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial ResultsThe Company recorded a net loss of $(75.4) million, or $(0.65) per share, during the quarter compared with a net loss of $(22.2) million, or $(0.22) per share, in the prior-year period.

Over the last 12 months, MARA stock dropped by -85.92%. The one-year Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.06. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $725.62 million, with 116.53 million shares outstanding and 108.04 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.31M shares, MARA stock reached a trading volume of 21839502 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $14.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $34 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.09. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -36.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.34 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.16, while it was recorded at 6.26 for the last single week of trading, and 14.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.91 and a Gross Margin at -31.58. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.11.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $293 million, or 37.60% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,668,015, which is approximately 10.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,785,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $53.8 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.54 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 11.161% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 94 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 5,457,664 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 8,209,071 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 28,694,020 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,360,755 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 838,139 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 3,406,273 shares during the same period.