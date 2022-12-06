why Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.90

Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE: LYG] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.29 during the day while it closed the day at $2.23.

Lloyds Banking Group plc stock has also gained 2.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LYG stock has inclined by 9.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.89% and lost -12.55% year-on date.

The market cap for LYG stock reached $36.75 billion, with 17.55 billion shares outstanding and 16.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.81M shares, LYG reached a trading volume of 5957986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYG shares is $2.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Lloyds Banking Group plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lloyds Banking Group plc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.46.

LYG stock trade performance evaluation

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, LYG shares gained by 20.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.22 for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.97, while it was recorded at 2.24 for the last single week of trading, and 2.16 for the last 200 days.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.05. Lloyds Banking Group plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.74.

Return on Total Capital for LYG is now 3.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.98. Additionally, LYG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 170.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] managed to generate an average of $92,399 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lloyds Banking Group plc go to -10.30%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc [LYG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $838 million, or 2.70% of LYG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LYG stocks are: JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with ownership of 31,629,929, which is approximately 22.635% of the company’s market cap and around 81.30% of the total institutional ownership; MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, holding 28,169,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.82 million in LYG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $59.56 million in LYG stock with ownership of nearly -9.918% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lloyds Banking Group plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 168 institutional holders increased their position in Lloyds Banking Group plc [NYSE:LYG] by around 48,961,429 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 10,240,264 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 316,732,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,934,301 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LYG stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,013,234 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,536,723 shares during the same period.