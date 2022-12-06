why Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $2.23

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] slipped around -0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.06 at the close of the session, down -6.19%. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Operational and Financial Update.

Ecuador Exploration: Charapa Norte-1 Well Producing at Average Rate of 1,188 BOPD.

Colombia Exploration: Rose-1 Well Producing at Average Rate of 305 BOPD.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock is now 39.27% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GTE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.14 and lowest of $1.05 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.15, which means current price is +40.03% above from all time high which was touched on 06/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.15M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 5249131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.83. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -15.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.07 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2596, while it was recorded at 1.1400 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3992 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $128 million, or 35.83% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 20,115,309, which is approximately -3.977% of the company’s market cap and around 2.39% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 17,783,124 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.85 million in GTE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $7.84 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -16.954% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 15,435,951 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,689,269 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 94,003,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,128,695 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,508,686 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 255,069 shares during the same period.