Wall Street Analyst Initiated Winc Inc. [WBEV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Winc Inc. [AMEX: WBEV] price surged by 100.10 percent to reach at $0.2. The company report on November 14, 2022 that Winc Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Winc, Inc. (“Winc” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: WBEV), a differentiated platform for growing alcoholic beverages brands, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Results Compared to the Third Quarter of 2021.

A sum of 27390842 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 191.06K shares. Winc Inc. shares reached a high of $0.55 and dropped to a low of $0.36 until finishing in the latest session at $0.41.

The one-year WBEV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.53. The average equity rating for WBEV stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Winc Inc. [WBEV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBEV shares is $4.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Winc Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Winc Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBEV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

WBEV Stock Performance Analysis:

Winc Inc. [WBEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.35. With this latest performance, WBEV shares dropped by -21.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for Winc Inc. [WBEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5662, while it was recorded at 0.2949 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8607 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Winc Inc. Fundamentals:

Winc Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

WBEV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WBEV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Winc Inc. go to 30.00%.

Winc Inc. [WBEV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 21.30% of WBEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBEV stocks are: DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC with ownership of 1,633,903, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,985 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in WBEV stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $25000.0 in WBEV stock with ownership of nearly 33.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Winc Inc. [AMEX:WBEV] by around 119,549 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 964 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,698,445 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,818,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBEV stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,391 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 950 shares during the same period.