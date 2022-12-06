Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Altria Group Inc. [MO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.44. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Altria Announces Election of Jacinto Hernandez to Altria’s Board of Directors and Retirement of Board Member Leo Kiely.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) is pleased to announce that Jacinto “Jase” Hernandez will join our Board of Directors (Board) on November 1, 2022.

“Jase brings a significant and deep understanding of the tobacco landscape following his years as an investment analyst covering the U.S. tobacco industry,” said Kathryn McQuade, our independent Board Chair. “Our Board believes that his industry expertise and financial background will help further advance Altria’s focus on Moving Beyond Smoking in pursuit of its Vision.”.

A sum of 7451049 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.25M shares. Altria Group Inc. shares reached a high of $47.905 and dropped to a low of $47.03 until finishing in the latest session at $47.19.

The one-year MO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.16. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $48.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $53 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $47 to $43, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on MO stock. On June 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MO shares from 54 to 50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 54.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.43 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.48, while it was recorded at 46.85 for the last single week of trading, and 47.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +55.58 and a Gross Margin at +66.28. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 399.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.67.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 4.16%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $50,087 million, or 59.60% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,134,691, which is approximately 0.808% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 132,310,527 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.24 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $3.72 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -7.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

883 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 42,429,483 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 56,455,804 shares, while 297 investors held positions by with 962,505,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,061,390,585 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,042,934 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 4,450,484 shares during the same period.