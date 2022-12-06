Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] moved down -7.69: Why It’s Important

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] closed the trading session at $0.63 on 12/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.6249, while the highest price level was $0.689. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Vinco Ventures Announces Receipt of Deficiency Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Failure to Comply with Requirement to Timely File Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

As a result of a delinquency notice received with respect to the Company’s as yet filed 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, the Company has submitted a plan of compliance to file both delinquent 10-Qs no later than January 30, 2023. The Company will submit an update to this plan of compliance to Nasdaq no later than December 19, 2022 confirming the above referenced timetable.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -61.08 percent and weekly performance of -6.69 percent. The stock has been moved at -67.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -30.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.65M shares, BBIG reached to a volume of 7187063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.98.

BBIG stock trade performance evaluation

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.69. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -30.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.59 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8640, while it was recorded at 0.6703 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7392 for the last 200 days.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 21.50% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,974,001, which is approximately 16.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,051,276 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.7 million in BBIG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.54 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 28.682% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 7,715,875 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 6,286,570 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 30,944,300 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,946,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 731,658 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,852,541 shares during the same period.