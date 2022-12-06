V.F. Corporation [VFC] Is Currently -11.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

V.F. Corporation [NYSE: VFC] price plunged by -11.17 percent to reach at -$3.71. The company report on December 5, 2022 that VF Corporation Announces Chief Executive Officer Transition.

Benno Dorer Appointed Interim President and Chief Executive Officer.

Steve Rendle Retires as Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer.

A sum of 12953826 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.05M shares. V.F. Corporation shares reached a high of $31.25 and dropped to a low of $29.26 until finishing in the latest session at $29.51.

The one-year VFC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.96. The average equity rating for VFC stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on V.F. Corporation [VFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VFC shares is $33.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for V.F. Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for V.F. Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $52 to $50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on VFC stock. On April 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for VFC shares from 75 to 58.

The Average True Range (ATR) for V.F. Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.71.

VFC Stock Performance Analysis:

V.F. Corporation [VFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.95. With this latest performance, VFC shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.82 for V.F. Corporation [VFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.49, while it was recorded at 32.30 for the last single week of trading, and 44.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into V.F. Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and V.F. Corporation [VFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.38 and a Gross Margin at +54.86. V.F. Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.98.

V.F. Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

VFC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for V.F. Corporation go to 0.75%.

V.F. Corporation [VFC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,254 million, or 90.20% of VFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VFC stocks are: PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC. with ownership of 77,449,657, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,829,926 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in VFC stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $984.72 million in VFC stock with ownership of nearly -4.027% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in V.F. Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in V.F. Corporation [NYSE:VFC] by around 23,102,294 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 22,657,163 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 335,614,267 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 381,373,724 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VFC stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,454,583 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 5,979,524 shares during the same period.