SNDL Inc. [SNDL] Stock trading around $3.12 per share: What’s Next?

SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ: SNDL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.32% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.81%. The company report on November 22, 2022 that High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada.

Data recently released by New Cannabis Ventures shows that the Company is now the largest revenue-generating company reporting in Canadian dollars..

The Company also opens a second Canna Cabana location in Windsor, Ontario.

Over the last 12 months, SNDL stock dropped by -44.68%. The one-year SNDL Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.82. The average equity rating for SNDL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $679.91 million, with 239.29 million shares outstanding and 236.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, SNDL stock reached a trading volume of 9082658 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SNDL Inc. [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $0.60 to $0.70. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for SNDL Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $0.40 to $0.65, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on SNDL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

SNDL Stock Performance Analysis:

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.81. With this latest performance, SNDL shares gained by 31.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.42 for SNDL Inc. [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.40, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SNDL Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SNDL Inc. [SNDL] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.89 and a Gross Margin at -31.40. SNDL Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -410.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.04.

SNDL Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

SNDL Inc. [SNDL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55 million, or 8.10% of SNDL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 12,523,678, which is approximately -80.168% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 1,935,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.04 million in SNDL stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $2.25 million in SNDL stock with ownership of nearly 52.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SNDL Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in SNDL Inc. [NASDAQ:SNDL] by around 1,861,785 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 53,699,249 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,803,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,757,089 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNDL stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 414,477 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,210,198 shares during the same period.