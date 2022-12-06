Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] Stock trading around $25.27 per share: What’s Next?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] price surged by 1.94 percent to reach at $0.48. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of 26,000,000 Shares of Class A Common Stock.

As previously announced, on November 29, 2022, the Company entered into an amendment to its Tax Receivable Agreement, pursuant to which the parties thereto agreed to grant the Company a right to terminate the Tax Receivable Agreement until December 31, 2022 (the “TRA Termination Right”) in exchange for a termination consideration of $58.1 million payable in cash (the “TRA Termination Consideration”).

A sum of 8102384 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.22M shares. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares reached a high of $26.23 and dropped to a low of $24.27 until finishing in the latest session at $25.27.

The one-year SHLS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.53. The average equity rating for SHLS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $32.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $29 to $37.50. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. On September 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SHLS shares from 23 to 21.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 2.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 109.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHLS in the course of the last twelve months was 1103.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

SHLS Stock Performance Analysis:

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.01. With this latest performance, SHLS shares gained by 16.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.51, while it was recorded at 26.05 for the last single week of trading, and 19.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Shoals Technologies Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

SHLS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 73.95%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,855 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,214,781, which is approximately -15.448% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 9,656,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $244.02 million in SHLS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $170.53 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.224% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 23,326,221 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 26,057,262 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 63,595,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,978,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,845,542 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 3,954,922 shares during the same period.