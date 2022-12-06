QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] moved down -1.88: Why It’s Important

QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ: QCOM] closed the trading session at $123.30 on 12/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $122.43, while the highest price level was $125.47. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Qualcomm in Partnership With MTM Technology and Campina Grande’s City Hall Launches Platform for Supporting Pregnant Women.

Qualcomm Incorporated – through its Qualcomm® Wireless Reach ™ initiative – in collaboration with MTM Tecnologia and the city of Campina Grande, and through an agreement with the Municipal Health Department and the Science and Technology Department, launch today the Saúde Inteligente Mobile (SIM) Maternity project. The project aims to reduce the number of hospitalizations for at-risk pregnant women and increase access to prenatal care in Campina Grande by leveraging mobile technologies. Through the mobile app, pregnant women, along with their healthcare providers can monitor their health, track pre-natal appointments, and be alerted of any pregnancy-related issues. The project is also part of a clinical study evaluating the use of mobile technology in improving maternal health.

The SIM Maternity mobile app is available on Android and iOS systems for all pregnant women in Campina Grande. Through the app, pregnant women can access educational materials, fill out follow-up forms, receive relevant alerts and messages and record the progress of their pregnancy.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.58 percent and weekly performance of 3.15 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.36M shares, QCOM reached to a volume of 6088434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QCOM shares is $149.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QCOM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for QUALCOMM Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for QUALCOMM Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $220 to $170, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on QCOM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QUALCOMM Incorporated is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for QCOM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for QCOM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

QCOM stock trade performance evaluation

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.15. With this latest performance, QCOM shares gained by 18.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QCOM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.32 for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.69, while it was recorded at 124.13 for the last single week of trading, and 135.46 for the last 200 days.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.49 and a Gross Margin at +57.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 92.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.78.

QUALCOMM Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QCOM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUALCOMM Incorporated go to -7.47%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated [QCOM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $100,299 million, or 74.10% of QCOM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QCOM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,549,542, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 82,719,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.2 billion in QCOM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.87 billion in QCOM stock with ownership of nearly 1.115% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QUALCOMM Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,159 institutional holders increased their position in QUALCOMM Incorporated [NASDAQ:QCOM] by around 36,305,988 shares. Additionally, 1,027 investors decreased positions by around 36,831,570 shares, while 301 investors held positions by with 740,315,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 813,452,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QCOM stock had 125 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,521,503 shares, while 166 institutional investors sold positions of 2,087,857 shares during the same period.