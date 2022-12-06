Morgan Stanley slashes price target on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] – find out why.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] traded at a low on 12/05/22, posting a -1.95 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.70. The company report on November 29, 2022 that ZoomInfo Wins Four TrustRadius Best Software Awards.

High Customer Satisfaction Earns Recognition on Overall, Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business Best Software Lists.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced its SalesOS solution has been named to the first-ever Best Software List by trusted research and review platform TrustRadius. The list ranks the best software products based on customer satisfaction, review performance, and market-size fit. ZoomInfo was also honored on their Best Enterprise, Mid-Market, and Small Business lists.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5236801 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stands at 5.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.03%.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $11.44 billion, with 401.96 million shares outstanding and 295.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 5236801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $47.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $73, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 82 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 35.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has ZI stock performed recently?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.40. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -8.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.99 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.06, while it was recorded at 28.40 for the last single week of trading, and 43.44 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 30.60%.

Insider trade positions for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]

There are presently around $9,880 million, or 90.10% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: CARLYLE GROUP INC. with ownership of 38,021,415, which is approximately -8.758% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,188,768 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $809.02 million in ZI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $703.32 million in ZI stock with ownership of nearly 7.542% of the company’s market capitalization.

263 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 50,583,357 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 75,414,986 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 218,243,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,242,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 97 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,514,348 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,644,279 shares during the same period.