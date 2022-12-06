Market cap of Target Corporation [TGT] reaches 71.69B – now what?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] traded at a low on 12/05/22, posting a -5.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $154.93. The company report on November 25, 2022 that Target Announces Hot Holiday Deals with Two-Day Cyber Monday Sales Event.

Guests will find big holiday savings Nov. 27-28 with deals on hundreds of thousands of items exclusively on Target.com and the Target app.

In addition to Cyber deals, the retailer is promoting new Weeklong Deals throughout December.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6223554 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Target Corporation stands at 3.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.55%.

The market cap for TGT stock reached $71.69 billion, with 460.30 million shares outstanding and 459.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.55M shares, TGT reached a trading volume of 6223554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Target Corporation [TGT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $176.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $183 to $144. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $165, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on TGT stock. On October 18, 2022, analysts increased their price target for TGT shares from 170 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 6.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.47.

How has TGT stock performed recently?

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, TGT shares dropped by -3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 159.42, while it was recorded at 163.51 for the last single week of trading, and 177.72 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.52 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Target Corporation [TGT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -0.44%.

Insider trade positions for Target Corporation [TGT]

There are presently around $57,675 million, or 81.90% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,833,900, which is approximately 0.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,824,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.86 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.3 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 2.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,060 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 31,178,624 shares. Additionally, 796 investors decreased positions by around 22,423,379 shares, while 252 investors held positions by with 318,659,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,261,938 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,093,751 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 2,938,461 shares during the same period.