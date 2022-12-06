Market cap of Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE] reaches 4.63M – now what?

Nuwellis Inc. [NASDAQ: NUWE] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 12/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1229, while the highest price level was $0.1475. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Nuwellis, Inc. Receives 180-Day Extension to Meet Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

As a result of the extension, the Company now has until May 29, 2023 to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. If at any time before May 29, 2023, the bid price of the Company’s common shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification to the Company that it has achieved compliance with the Bid Price Requirement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -87.81 percent and weekly performance of -9.74 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.94 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -85.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, NUWE reached to a volume of 9377783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUWE shares is $2.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUWE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuwellis Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUWE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

NUWE stock trade performance evaluation

Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.74. With this latest performance, NUWE shares dropped by -48.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUWE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.34 for Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2817, while it was recorded at 0.1463 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6411 for the last 200 days.

Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.51 and a Gross Margin at +56.70. Nuwellis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -247.17.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.65.

Nuwellis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.60.

Nuwellis Inc. [NUWE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.60% of NUWE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUWE stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 438,818, which is approximately -0.454% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 183,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25000.0 in NUWE stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $13000.0 in NUWE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuwellis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Nuwellis Inc. [NASDAQ:NUWE] by around 253,065 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 6,235 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 714,340 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 973,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUWE stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 188,015 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.