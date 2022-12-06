Market cap of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. [HLAH] reaches 326.63M – now what?

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. [NASDAQ: HLAH] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $10.06 during the day while it closed the day at $10.05.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. stock has also gained 0.60% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLAH stock has inclined by 1.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 2.55% and gained 2.87% year-on date.

The market cap for HLAH stock reached $326.63 million, with 30.67 million shares outstanding and 27.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 111.41K shares, HLAH reached a trading volume of 6257487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. [HLAH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

HLAH stock trade performance evaluation

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. [HLAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, HLAH shares gained by 1.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.67 for Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. [HLAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.93, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 9.83 for the last 200 days.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. [HLAH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. [HLAH]: Insider Ownership positions

38 institutional holders increased their position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Inc. [NASDAQ:HLAH] by around 3,963,722 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,323,753 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 16,451,916 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,739,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLAH stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,186,016 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,494,220 shares during the same period.