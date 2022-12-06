Market cap of Exelon Corporation [EXC] reaches 41.57B – now what?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] gained 0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $41.75 price per share at the time. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Exelon Announces 27 Green Lab Grant Winners for 2022, Plans to Advance STEM Education in Under-Resourced Communities.

Twenty-seven schools and education-focused nonprofits in Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia will receive grants totaling $868,000 to modernize or create state-of-the-art science labs.

Exelon (Nasdaq: EXC), the nation’s largest energy delivery company, and the Exelon Foundation announced they will award a total of $868,000 in Green Lab Grants to 27 education-focused organizations. The grants will go toward investments in hands-on educational spaces where high school students can prepare for careers in STEM (science, technology, math and engineering).

Exelon Corporation represents 993.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $41.57 billion with the latest information. EXC stock price has been found in the range of $41.07 to $41.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.41M shares, EXC reached a trading volume of 8675561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $43.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $55, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on EXC stock. On March 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for EXC shares from 43 to 46.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, EXC shares gained by 12.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.37 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.39, while it was recorded at 41.22 for the last single week of trading, and 43.68 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +21.24. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 11.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $33,797 million, or 83.90% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 90,928,419, which is approximately 0.7% of the company’s market cap and around 0.24% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 90,274,402 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.77 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.26 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly 1.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 480 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 63,381,005 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 65,167,091 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 680,969,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 809,517,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,910,284 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 4,544,473 shares during the same period.