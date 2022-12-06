Market cap of Apple Inc. [AAPL] reaches 2359.33B – now what?

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] traded at a low on 12/02/22, posting a -0.34 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $147.81. The company report on November 28, 2022 that App Store Awards Celebrate the Best Apps and Games of 2022.

Apple® today announced the winners of the 2022 App Store® Awards, spotlighting 16 apps and games that inspired users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones. This year’s winners represent a diverse community of developers from around the world whose apps and games were selected by Apple’s global App Store editorial team for delivering exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221128005862/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 65382877 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Apple Inc. stands at 2.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.90%.

The market cap for AAPL stock reached $2359.33 billion, with 16.03 billion shares outstanding and 15.90 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 90.08M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 65382877 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Apple Inc. [AAPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $178.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $185 to $170. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $185 to $177, while KeyBanc Capital Markets kept a Overweight rating on AAPL stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 175 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 24.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has AAPL stock performed recently?

Apple Inc. [AAPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.20. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 1.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.41 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 145.75, while it was recorded at 145.91 for the last single week of trading, and 153.97 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.29 and a Gross Margin at +43.31. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 175.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36.

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.89%.

Insider trade positions for Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,389,264 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,272,378,901, which is approximately -0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.8 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $132.26 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,796 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 198,599,632 shares. Additionally, 2,314 investors decreased positions by around 218,677,391 shares, while 308 investors held positions by with 8,981,710,942 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,398,987,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 55,075,618 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 8,690,775 shares during the same period.