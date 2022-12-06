Market Analysts see Paramount Global [PARA] falling to $13. Time to buy?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] price plunged by -4.27 percent to reach at -$0.87. The company report on November 29, 2022 that Paramount Global’s Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish to Participate in the 2022 UBS Global TMT Conference.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA; PARAA) today announced that Bob Bakish, President and Chief Executive Officer of Paramount Global, will participate in a question-and-answer session during the UBS Global TMT Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 10:50 am ET.

A live webcast will be available on Paramount’s Investor Relations homepage at ir.paramount.com. A replay of the webcast will be available in the Events, Webcasts & Annual Meetings section shortly after the conclusion of the conversation.

A sum of 11274084 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.05M shares. Paramount Global shares reached a high of $20.37 and dropped to a low of $19.33 until finishing in the latest session at $19.51.

The one-year PARA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.43. The average equity rating for PARA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $20.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $40 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Paramount Global stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on PARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.22.

PARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Paramount Global [PARA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, PARA shares gained by 20.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.25 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.77, while it was recorded at 19.98 for the last single week of trading, and 26.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Paramount Global Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.18 and a Gross Margin at +36.56. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.87.

Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -11.55%.

Paramount Global [PARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,591 million, or 81.80% of PARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 91,216,510, which is approximately 16.315% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,511,227 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.12 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $792.74 million in PARA stock with ownership of nearly -9.547% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Paramount Global stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Paramount Global [NASDAQ:PARA] by around 41,755,117 shares. Additionally, 420 investors decreased positions by around 31,116,034 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 418,717,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 491,588,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PARA stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,994,923 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 4,675,746 shares during the same period.