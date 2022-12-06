Market Analysts see Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gaining to $80. Time to buy?

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] traded at a low on 12/05/22, posting a -4.70 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $79.43. The company report on December 5, 2022 that Oracle Sets the Date for its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Announcement.

Earnings Results to be released on December 12, 2022, After the Close of the Market.

Oracle Corporation today announced that its second quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Monday, December 12th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9099971 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oracle Corporation stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for ORCL stock reached $216.11 billion, with 2.69 billion shares outstanding and 1.54 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.02M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 9099971 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $86.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Berenberg analysts kept a Hold rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 111.17.

How has ORCL stock performed recently?

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.41. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.99, while it was recorded at 82.15 for the last single week of trading, and 74.19 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.38 and a Gross Margin at +76.37. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.83.

Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.80%.

Insider trade positions for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $89,756 million, or 42.70% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 135,890,240, which is approximately -0.869% of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 113,579,974 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.02 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.89 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -1.513% of the company’s market capitalization.

959 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 67,039,592 shares. Additionally, 970 investors decreased positions by around 66,511,434 shares, while 373 investors held positions by with 996,446,670 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,129,997,696 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,122,309 shares, while 175 institutional investors sold positions of 12,353,615 shares during the same period.