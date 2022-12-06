Market Analysts see Macy’s Inc. [M] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] traded at a low on 12/05/22, posting a -3.28 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.69. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Macy’s, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) today announced that Adrian Mitchell, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley Global Consumer & Retail Conference. The fireside chat will take place at 8:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, December 7, 2022.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Macy’s, Inc. website at www.macysinc.com/investors. A recording of the webcast will be available on the same website following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6200209 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Macy’s Inc. stands at 2.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.04%.

The market cap for M stock reached $6.08 billion, with 277.70 million shares outstanding and 270.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.09M shares, M reached a trading volume of 6200209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Macy’s Inc. [M]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $45 to $40, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on M stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for M shares from 33 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

How has M stock performed recently?

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, M shares gained by 14.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.80 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.78, while it was recorded at 23.26 for the last single week of trading, and 20.90 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -6.63%.

Insider trade positions for Macy’s Inc. [M]

There are presently around $5,001 million, or 83.50% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,322,968, which is approximately -6.847% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,582,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $557.78 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $239.86 million in M stock with ownership of nearly -0.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 34,120,074 shares. Additionally, 238 investors decreased positions by around 45,365,106 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 140,899,793 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,384,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,201,243 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 6,871,106 shares during the same period.