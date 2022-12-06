Market Analysts see agilon health inc. [AGL] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.26% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.78%. The company report on November 7, 2022 that agilon health to Participate in Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, announced that it will participate in the 4th Annual Wolfe Research Healthcare Conference including a fireside chat presentation on Thursday, November 17 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time.

Interested investors and other parties may listen to a simultaneous webcast of the presentations by visiting the “Events & Presentations” section of agilon health’s investor relations website at https://investors.agilonhealth.com. A replay will be available for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the presentation.

Over the last 12 months, AGL stock dropped by -18.04%. The one-year agilon health inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.93. The average equity rating for AGL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.27 billion, with 411.06 million shares outstanding and 407.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.02M shares, AGL stock reached a trading volume of 5553273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $29, while Truist kept a Buy rating on AGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.34.

AGL Stock Performance Analysis:

agilon health inc. [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.78. With this latest performance, AGL shares dropped by -8.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.64 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.87, while it was recorded at 17.63 for the last single week of trading, and 21.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into agilon health inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.78 and a Gross Margin at +3.37. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.87.

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

agilon health inc. [AGL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,497 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 194,611,308, which is approximately -5.505% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 41,070,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $727.78 million in AGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $652.24 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly 5.581% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 29,267,989 shares. Additionally, 58 investors decreased positions by around 18,041,168 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 375,787,692 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 423,096,849 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,096,881 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,303,121 shares during the same period.