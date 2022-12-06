Market Analysts see Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] price surged by 1.46 percent to reach at $0.21. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Affirm to Webcast CFO Fireside Chat on December 6, 2022.

Invites investors to Submit Questions for the Webcast.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, today announced that Michael Linford, CFO, will participate in a shareholder fireside chat on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. The discussion will be moderated by Dan Dolev from Mizuho Bank and will begin at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

A sum of 10794834 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 12.94M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $14.63 and dropped to a low of $13.7219 until finishing in the latest session at $14.62.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.02. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $22.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $22 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.35.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.77. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -16.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.32, while it was recorded at 13.67 for the last single week of trading, and 26.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.88 and a Gross Margin at +88.30. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,574 million, or 83.60% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 27,433,886, which is approximately 10.658% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 21,324,343 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $311.76 million in AFRM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $299.86 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 9.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 25,968,565 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 14,095,008 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 136,003,251 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,066,824 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,338,996 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 8,519,951 shares during the same period.