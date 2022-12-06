Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] stock Downgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $29

Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE: KSS] plunged by -$2.03 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $31.36 during the day while it closed the day at $29.49. The company report on November 28, 2022 that Kohl’s is Unwrapping More Savings for Customers with Everyday Kohl’s Cash Earn Now Through Christmas Eve, Weekly Deals Events in December.

Beginning today, Cyber Monday, customers can earn Kohl’s Cash every day through Christmas Eve when shopping in store and on Kohls.com.

Customers will discover fantastic deals on top holiday gifts with weekly savings events throughout December.

Kohl’s Corporation stock has also loss -5.81% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KSS stock has inclined by 4.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.99% and lost -40.29% year-on date.

The market cap for KSS stock reached $3.47 billion, with 118.00 million shares outstanding and 114.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, KSS reached a trading volume of 5486770 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KSS shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kohl’s Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $60 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Kohl’s Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Gordon Haskett analysts kept a Hold rating on KSS stock. On July 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KSS shares from 50 to 26.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kohl’s Corporation is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for KSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

KSS stock trade performance evaluation

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.81. With this latest performance, KSS shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.04 for Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.92, while it was recorded at 31.46 for the last single week of trading, and 39.53 for the last 200 days.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kohl’s Corporation [KSS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.65 and a Gross Margin at +36.83. Kohl’s Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.83.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.17.

Kohl’s Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Kohl’s Corporation [KSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,175 million, or 94.00% of KSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KSS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,603,449, which is approximately -0.557% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,876,269 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.74 million in KSS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $213.39 million in KSS stock with ownership of nearly 3.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kohl’s Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Kohl’s Corporation [NYSE:KSS] by around 17,895,090 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 29,966,049 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 59,790,205 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 107,651,344 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KSS stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,394,556 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 12,772,257 shares during the same period.