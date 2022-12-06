For United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL], Analyst sees a rise to $67. What next?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.60% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.67%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that United Airlines Invests in Battery-Maker Natron Energy With Eye Toward Further Electrifying Ground Operations.

Natron Energy’s high-performance sodium-ion batteries outperform lithium-ion counterparts in power density, recharging speed, and safety.

United becomes the first major airline to invest in a battery manufacturer, based on publicly announced investments.

Over the last 12 months, UAL stock rose by 10.88%. The one-year United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.52. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.72 billion, with 326.80 million shares outstanding and 325.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.99M shares, UAL stock reached a trading volume of 11089345 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $52.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 25, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $38 to $33, while Exane BNP Paribas kept a Underperform rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.67. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 9.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.98, while it was recorded at 44.13 for the last single week of trading, and 40.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.82 and a Gross Margin at -15.07. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.79.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,877 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,754,328, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,482,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.1 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $747.72 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 11,912,234 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 23,849,189 shares, while 96 investors held positions by with 161,367,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,128,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,592,161 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,797,390 shares during the same period.