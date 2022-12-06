For Morgan Stanley [MS], Analyst sees a drop to $85. What next?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] traded at a low on 12/05/22, posting a -2.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $89.81. The company report on December 1, 2022 that Morgan Stanley Sustainable Signals: New Survey Shows Opportunities Exist for Asset Managers to Better Meet Asset Owner Sustainable Investing Needs.

Institutional investors globally continue to embrace sustainable investing, with 77% reporting an increased interest since May 2020.

Sustainable investing market growth could accelerate if asset managers better align ESG investment practices, products and reporting with asset owner priorities.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8271219 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Morgan Stanley stands at 2.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.03%.

The market cap for MS stock reached $153.27 billion, with 1.67 billion shares outstanding and 1.31 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.61M shares, MS reached a trading volume of 8271219 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Morgan Stanley [MS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $93.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Morgan Stanley stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $111, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on MS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 2.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 65.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for MS in the course of the last twelve months was 1246.12.

How has MS stock performed recently?

Morgan Stanley [MS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.09. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 7.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.04 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.94, while it was recorded at 91.81 for the last single week of trading, and 84.41 for the last 200 days.

Morgan Stanley [MS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Morgan Stanley [MS] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.10. Morgan Stanley’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +24.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Morgan Stanley [MS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 1.51%.

Insider trade positions for Morgan Stanley [MS]

There are presently around $128,695 million, or 63.80% of MS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MS stocks are: MITSUBISHI UFJ FINANCIAL GROUP INC with ownership of 377,085,167, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 121,341,253 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.9 billion in MS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.21 billion in MS stock with ownership of nearly -4.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Morgan Stanley stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 741 institutional holders increased their position in Morgan Stanley [NYSE:MS] by around 49,486,807 shares. Additionally, 733 investors decreased positions by around 62,995,474 shares, while 236 investors held positions by with 1,320,490,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,432,972,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MS stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,130,799 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 8,795,682 shares during the same period.