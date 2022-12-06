For Coupang Inc. [CPNG], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] plunged by -$1.72 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $19.09 during the day while it closed the day at $17.91. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Coupang Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Total net revenues of $5.1 billion, up 27% year over year on an FX-neutral basisNet income of $91 million, representing record net profitAdjusted EBITDA of $195 million, an improvement of $129 million quarter over quarter.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Coupang Inc. stock has also loss -5.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CPNG stock has inclined by 10.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 40.03% and lost -39.04% year-on date.

The market cap for CPNG stock reached $32.13 billion, with 1.77 billion shares outstanding and 1.58 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.27M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 22886169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.40, while CLSA analysts kept a Sell rating on CPNG stock. On August 11, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CPNG shares from 15 to 18.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.62.

CPNG stock trade performance evaluation

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, CPNG shares gained by 3.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.01, while it was recorded at 19.17 for the last single week of trading, and 16.82 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,695 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 461,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 134,033,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.4 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.94 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 0.073% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 52,947,239 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 50,874,838 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 1,163,342,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,267,164,250 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,072,314 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,600,544 shares during the same period.