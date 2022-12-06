First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] is -18.99% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] slipped around -0.54 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.00 at the close of the session, down -5.66%. The company report on November 28, 2022 that First Majestic Announces the Proposed Sale of Its Royalty Portfolio for US$20.0 Million.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – November 28, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a royalty purchase agreement dated November 25, 2022 to sell a portfolio of its royalty interests (“Royalty Portfolio”) to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) (“Metalla”) for a total consideration of US$20.0 million (the “Transaction”) in common shares of Metalla.

Total consideration consists of 4,168,056 Metalla shares at a deemed price of US$4.7984 per share based on a 25-day volume-weighted average price on the NYSE American Exchange having an aggregate value of approximately US$20.0 million. The consideration will be paid upon Closing of the Transaction.

First Majestic Silver Corp. stock is now -18.99% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AG Stock saw the intraday high of $9.47 and lowest of $8.99 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.59, which means current price is +42.63% above from all time high which was touched on 04/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.45M shares, AG reached a trading volume of 5529633 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $10.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 20, 2020, representing the official price target for First Majestic Silver Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76.

How has AG stock performed recently?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.97. With this latest performance, AG shares gained by 11.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.44 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 9.28 for the last single week of trading, and 9.24 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.01 and a Gross Margin at +16.52. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.29.

Earnings analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]

There are presently around $735 million, or 34.64% of AG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 25,980,114, which is approximately -1.202% of the company’s market cap and around 9.75% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 9,986,328 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.88 million in AG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $69.68 million in AG stock with ownership of nearly 3.672% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Majestic Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE:AG] by around 6,942,431 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 7,467,463 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 67,304,427 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,714,321 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AG stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,994,437 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 863,617 shares during the same period.