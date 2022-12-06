Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] Is Currently -1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE: EPD] closed the trading session at $24.47 on 12/05/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.40, while the highest price level was $24.92. The company report on November 30, 2022 that Enterprise’s SPOT Project Receives Record of Decision.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) today announced that its Sea Port Oil Terminal (“SPOT”) project recently received its Record of Decision (“ROD”) from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration in accordance with the provisions of the Deepwater Port Act of 1974. The receipt of the ROD is a significant milestone in the process to obtain a license for SPOT under the Deepwater Port Act.

The proposed SPOT project is comprised of a fixed-platform, deepwater port marine terminal in the Gulf of Mexico that will be connected to an onshore crude oil storage facility with approximately 4.8 million barrels of capacity in Brazoria County, Texas. The platform will be located approximately 30 nautical miles off the coast of Texas in approximately 115-feet of water. The platform will be connected to the onshore storage facility by two 36-inch, bi-directional pipelines. SPOT is designed to load Very Large Crude Carriers (“VLCCs”) and other crude oil tankers at rates up to 85,000 barrels per hour.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.43 percent and weekly performance of 0.08 percent. The stock has been moved at -13.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.39M shares, EPD reached to a volume of 5320608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EPD shares is $31.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EPD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for EPD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for EPD in the course of the last twelve months was 29.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

EPD stock trade performance evaluation

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, EPD shares dropped by -1.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EPD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.43 for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.76, while it was recorded at 24.73 for the last single week of trading, and 25.60 for the last 200 days.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.71 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EPD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. go to 8.60%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [EPD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,209 million, or 27.20% of EPD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EPD stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 48,294,116, which is approximately -16.103% of the company’s market cap and around 32.63% of the total institutional ownership; MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, holding 36,947,247 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $904.1 million in EPD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $626.52 million in EPD stock with ownership of nearly -1.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. [NYSE:EPD] by around 21,176,463 shares. Additionally, 348 investors decreased positions by around 26,855,775 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 532,643,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 580,675,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EPD stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,458,712 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,578,412 shares during the same period.