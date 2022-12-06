EHang Holdings Limited [EH] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $4

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] gained 34.27% on the last trading session, reaching $7.68 price per share at the time. The company report on December 5, 2022 that EHang Holdings Limited Announces Appointment of Nick Ning Yang as New Independent Director.

EHang Holdings Limited represents 57.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $366.57 million with the latest information. EH stock price has been found in the range of $6.12 to $7.84.

If compared to the average trading volume of 409.89K shares, EH reached a trading volume of 13380091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EH shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on EH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 81.13. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 96.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.46 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 5.47 for the last single week of trading, and 7.90 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $59 million, or 21.30% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: AXIM PLANNING & WEALTH with ownership of 2,383,742, which is approximately 9.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,292,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.93 million in EH stocks shares; and CARMIGNAC GESTION, currently with $9.34 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly -45.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

16 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 973,735 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 2,128,269 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,642,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,744,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 244,497 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 673,540 shares during the same period.