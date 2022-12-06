Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] Stock trading around $5.15 per share: What’s Next?

Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ: DBGI] surged by $1.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $5.28 during the day while it closed the day at $5.15. The company report on December 2, 2022 that DBGI Expects Closing of Sundry Acquisition In Next Two Weeks.

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (“we”, “us”, “DBG”or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DBGI), a curated collection of luxury lifestyle, digital-first brands, today announces that it expects to close the Sunnyside, LLC (“Sundry”) acquisition Friday, December 9th or Friday, December 16th.

“The Sundry acquisition is expected to contribute significant revenue scale and operating leverage,” said Hil Davis, Chief Executive Officer of DBG. “We believe adding Sundry to our Bailey Shop, which is our multi-brand e-commerce site (www.bailey44.com) will contribute revenue immediately. Additionally, we are also excited about the large opportunity to expand the Sundry brand into other verticals. We believe that the opportunity to cross merchandise Sundry and their customers to our other brands, add additional product categories and leverage synergies to reduce expenses will be accretive. “.

Digital Brands Group Inc. stock has also loss -28.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBGI stock has declined by -56.65% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -71.23% and lost -97.76% year-on date.

The market cap for DBGI stock reached $5.10 million, with 1.53 million shares outstanding and 1.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, DBGI reached a trading volume of 26226480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital Brands Group Inc. is set at 1.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35.

DBGI stock trade performance evaluation

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.47. With this latest performance, DBGI shares dropped by -36.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.62 for Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.21, while it was recorded at 4.14 for the last single week of trading, and 42.42 for the last 200 days.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI] shares currently have an operating margin of -252.93 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. Digital Brands Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -426.61.

Digital Brands Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Digital Brands Group Inc. [DBGI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.60% of DBGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBGI stocks are: NORWEST VENTURE PARTNERS XII, LP with ownership of 7,970, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.43% of the total institutional ownership; SKYVIEW INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, holding 6,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31000.0 in DBGI stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $17000.0 in DBGI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Digital Brands Group Inc. [NASDAQ:DBGI] by around 7,598 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 34,474 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 14,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,535 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBGI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,408 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 31,186 shares during the same period.