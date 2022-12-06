Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] moved up 2.42: Why It’s Important

Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE: CWK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.42% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.66%. The company report on December 2, 2022 that Allegro Microsystems and CubeSmart Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”) will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 19 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:.

Allegro Microsystems Inc. (NASD:ALGM) and CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will replace Semtech Corp. (NASD: SMTC) and NuVasive Inc. (NASD: NUVA) respectively in the S&P MidCap 400. Semtech and NuVasive will replace Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASD:DHC) and Tupperware Brands Corp. (NYSE:TUP) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Over the last 12 months, CWK stock dropped by -34.89%. The one-year Cushman & Wakefield plc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.82. The average equity rating for CWK stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.74 billion, with 225.70 million shares outstanding and 162.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, CWK stock reached a trading volume of 7865094 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CWK shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CWK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Cushman & Wakefield plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cushman & Wakefield plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on CWK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cushman & Wakefield plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CWK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CWK in the course of the last twelve months was 71.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

CWK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.66. With this latest performance, CWK shares gained by 15.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CWK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.77 for Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.44, while it was recorded at 11.72 for the last single week of trading, and 15.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cushman & Wakefield plc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.75 and a Gross Margin at +18.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28.

Cushman & Wakefield plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CWK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CWK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cushman & Wakefield plc go to 10.00%.

Cushman & Wakefield plc [CWK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,322 million, or 85.50% of CWK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CWK stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 34,832,955, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 33,851,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $415.01 million in CWK stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $276.52 million in CWK stock with ownership of nearly 1.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cushman & Wakefield plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Cushman & Wakefield plc [NYSE:CWK] by around 7,570,590 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 6,382,484 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 175,409,887 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,362,961 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CWK stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,865,419 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 981,944 shares during the same period.