Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] Revenue clocked in at $3.87 billion, up 35.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] traded at a low on 12/05/22, posting a -5.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.22. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Crescent Point Announces Q3 2022 Results and 2023 Budget.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its operating and financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, its formal 2023 budget, a quarterly dividend and a special dividend, while also updating its five-year outlook.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5456164 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stands at 4.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.11%.

The market cap for CPG stock reached $5.40 billion, with 563.55 million shares outstanding and 554.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.02M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 5456164 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPG shares is $12.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 3.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.00. With this latest performance, CPG shares dropped by -9.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.75 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.49, while it was recorded at 7.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. go to -4.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,314 million, or 37.75% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 25,292,324, which is approximately 18.731% of the company’s market cap and around 0.38% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,556,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.76 million in CPG stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $92.09 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 11.407% of the company’s market capitalization.

94 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 26,155,321 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 44,496,378 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 111,357,192 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,008,891 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,854,516 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 23,231,169 shares during the same period.