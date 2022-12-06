Cloudflare Inc. [NET] is -67.11% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE: NET] traded at a low on 12/05/22, posting a -10.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.25. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Cloudflare Named to Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022 by Newsweek.

Employees share high satisfaction, inspired by the company’s mission, and feel empowered to innovate.

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the security, performance, and reliability company helping to build a better Internet, today announced that it has been recognized as one of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces in 2022, following research conducted by Newsweek and Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company. Cloudflare is ranked #55, described in being Most Loved Because “The only thing worse than a bad idea is no idea: Weekly CEO-led company meetings allow all concerned to provide updates on their work. Workers say they’re empowered to develop the next big thing.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6580205 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cloudflare Inc. stands at 8.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.19%.

The market cap for NET stock reached $14.57 billion, with 326.59 million shares outstanding and 282.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, NET reached a trading volume of 6580205 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cloudflare Inc. [NET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NET shares is $66.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NET stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cloudflare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Cloudflare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NET stock. On October 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for NET shares from 62 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cloudflare Inc. is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for NET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

How has NET stock performed recently?

Cloudflare Inc. [NET] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.07. With this latest performance, NET shares dropped by -14.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.96 for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.09, while it was recorded at 46.99 for the last single week of trading, and 68.15 for the last 200 days.

Cloudflare Inc. [NET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cloudflare Inc. [NET] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.58 and a Gross Margin at +77.59. Cloudflare Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.66.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.87.

Cloudflare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Insider trade positions for Cloudflare Inc. [NET]

There are presently around $10,089 million, or 86.60% of NET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NET stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 33,143,190, which is approximately -3.699% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,299,971 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in NET stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.07 billion in NET stock with ownership of nearly 2.532% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cloudflare Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 301 institutional holders increased their position in Cloudflare Inc. [NYSE:NET] by around 18,782,434 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 29,819,406 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 184,662,705 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,264,545 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NET stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,298,580 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,663,257 shares during the same period.